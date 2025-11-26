Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Enovis Corporation $ENOV

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Enovis by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Enovis by 40.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Enovis by 35.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Enovis from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Enovis from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enovis from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald bought 6,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,973.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 102,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,182,260.41. This represents a 6.71% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Trading Up 2.7%

Enovis stock opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $25.47 and a 12 month high of $49.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 37.80%.The firm had revenue of $383.81 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

See Also

