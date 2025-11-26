Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $300,000 in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF $IGV

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at $160,000. L & S Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,717,000 after purchasing an additional 362,668 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IGV opened at $103.17 on Wednesday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $75.96 and a 12-month high of $112.59. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.53.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

