Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $393,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

SPHQ opened at $74.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $75.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

