Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 4,410 Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.49.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

