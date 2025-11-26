Dynatrace, Inc. $DT Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,555 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.38% of Dynatrace worth $62,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Dynatrace by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Dynatrace by 4.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its position in Dynatrace by 2.3% in the second quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.59.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 30,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $1,398,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,039,706.25. This trade represents a 21.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,021,259. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of DT opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $493.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.33 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Dynatrace’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Dynatrace has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.420 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.640 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

