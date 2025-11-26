Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,518.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $289,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,375. The trade was a 27.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, September 15th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $121.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $115.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

ORLY opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $108.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 206.86% and a net margin of 14.23%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

