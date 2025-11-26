Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF $HYMB

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $303,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

HYMB stock opened at $25.15 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen ICE High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.69.

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

