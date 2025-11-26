Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,278 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter worth $1,087,000. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,242,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $558,265,000 after buying an additional 151,093 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $195.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $162.29 and a 1-year high of $251.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average of $182.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $171,937.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,167,375. The trade was a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total transaction of $38,317.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,324,389.28. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $231,358. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $257.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $224.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.27.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

