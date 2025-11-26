Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,076,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.68% of Brixmor Property Group worth $54,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 233,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 15,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 60,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $705,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 302,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,537,953.97. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE BRX opened at $26.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.28 and a one year high of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $340.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.23 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 24.70%.The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.23-2.250 EPS. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.3075 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brixmor Property Group

About Brixmor Property Group

(Free Report)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.