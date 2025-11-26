Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Invests $656,000 in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 396.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.63 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.55.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
