Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 3,757 SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,757 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 505.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,330,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,824,000 after buying an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 887,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,813,000 after buying an additional 225,848 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 619,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,244,000 after acquiring an additional 43,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 513,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of SPSC opened at $83.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.19 and its 200-day moving average is $118.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 0.71. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $201.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $189.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 12.10%. SPS Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird set a $104.00 target price on SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SPSC

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.