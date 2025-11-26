Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83.

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.50 million. Stride had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

