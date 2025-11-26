Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Stride by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its position in shares of Stride by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Trading Down 0.3%
LRN opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 6.78. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $171.17. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.83.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research cut Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.
About Stride
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.
