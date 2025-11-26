Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.08%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Roku has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

