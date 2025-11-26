Roku, Inc. $ROKU Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 327.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Roku by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.
Roku Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $94.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of -474.38 and a beta of 2.18. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $116.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $90.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Roku news, insider Charles Collier sold 118,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $13,580,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,000. The trade was a 99.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mustafa Ozgen sold 50,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,052,700.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,274 shares of company stock worth $53,880,874. 13.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Roku from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.14.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Roku
Roku Profile
Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Roku
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.