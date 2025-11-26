Williams-Sonoma, Inc. $WSM Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,548 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.02% of Williams-Sonoma worth $205,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 217,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,410,000 after acquiring an additional 122,180 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 153.7% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 54.9% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $179.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.19. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $219.98.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 54.47%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Williams-Sonoma has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Argus set a $212.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $179.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $181.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Insider Transactions at Williams-Sonoma

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $626,942.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,999.92. The trade was a 8.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.79, for a total value of $695,765.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,656.37. The trade was a 20.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,153 shares of company stock valued at $22,901,008. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

