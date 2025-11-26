Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 15,509 Shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF $ARTY

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) by 56.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARTY. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,806,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,241,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,974,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 314,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,720,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,670,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARTY opened at $46.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $51.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12.

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

