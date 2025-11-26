Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Creekside Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Creekside Partners now owns 38,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 36.7% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,169 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $71.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

