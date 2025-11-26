Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,312 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 64.4% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co now owns 4,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 103,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $3,334,357.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 92,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,599.61. This represents a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 177,357 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of -82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%.The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

