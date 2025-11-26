Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 113.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $293.47 on Wednesday. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $316.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $301.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.06. The company has a market cap of $309.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on GE Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $366.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $2,381,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 150,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,785,706.14. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

