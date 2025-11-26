Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 and last traded at GBX 7.65. 3,386,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,667,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 price objective on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 5.35. The stock has a market cap of £96.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,691.50.

Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.

