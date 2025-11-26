Shield Therapeutics (LON:STX) Stock Price Up 9.3% – Time to Buy?

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.70 and last traded at GBX 7.65. 3,386,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,667,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 15 price objective on shares of Shield Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 15.
Read Our Latest Research Report on STX
Shield Therapeutics Trading Up 7.7%
Shield Therapeutics Company Profile
Shield is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that delivers Accrufer®/Feraccru® (ferric maltol), an innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical product, to address a significant unmet need for patients suffering from iron deficiency, with or without anemia. The Company has launched Accrufer® in the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shield Therapeutics
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- From Science Project to Solvent: WeRide’s 761% Revenue Surge
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Will the S&P 500 Rally in December? These 3 Signals Point to a Big Move Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Shield Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shield Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.