Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 15,781 Shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA $PRM

Intech Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,781 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Perimeter Solutions were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC now owns 189,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Perimeter Solutions by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 161.2% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 31,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Perimeter Solutions by 65.1% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perimeter Solutions

In other Perimeter Solutions news, CFO Kyle Sable sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $882,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vivek Raj sold 25,000 shares of Perimeter Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $561,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 121,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,187.45. The trade was a 17.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,250. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perimeter Solutions Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE PRM opened at $27.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.15 and a beta of 1.98. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. Perimeter Solutions had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%.The firm had revenue of $315.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.27 million. On average, analysts forecast that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Perimeter Solutions from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Perimeter Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Perimeter Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perimeter Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

