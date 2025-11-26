Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $10.62 Million Position in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,525 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLV. Apella Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at $291,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 130,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 31,633 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 149,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SLV stock opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $37.39. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $49.25.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

