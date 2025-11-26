United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $37,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 226.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.6% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 14,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UTHR. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $505.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $485.77 on Wednesday. United Therapeutics Corporation has a twelve month low of $266.98 and a twelve month high of $486.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $443.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.73. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.89 by $0.27. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $9,012,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 523,935 shares of company stock valued at $226,780,697 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

