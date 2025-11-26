Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 250.9% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 48.2% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 362.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 1,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $315,843.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,906.25. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $115,007.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer directly owned 63,751 shares in the company, valued at $17,498,374.48. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,626 shares of company stock valued at $452,804 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE:BURL opened at $248.84 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.92 and a 52-week high of $309.00. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.12.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 4.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.500-4.70 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.690-9.890 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

