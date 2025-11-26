Correct Capital Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Correct Capital Wealth Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $210.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 19,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,791 shares of company stock worth $27,781,124. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $163.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $174.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $205.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The company had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

