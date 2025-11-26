Financial Comparison: Next Technology (NXTT) and Its Peers

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) is one of 253 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Next Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Next Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Next Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Next Technology Competitors 2011 10609 20904 583 2.59

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 32.73%. Given Next Technology’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Next Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Next Technology has a beta of 7.06, meaning that its stock price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, meaning that their average stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Next Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 26.93% 23.05% Next Technology Competitors -224.77% -66.63% -6.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Next Technology and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $3.59 million $21.55 million 0.15 Next Technology Competitors $2.19 billion $336.98 million -28.83

Next Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology. Next Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Next Technology competitors beat Next Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Next Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.