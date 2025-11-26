Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Invests $393,000 in Iridium Communications Inc $IRDM

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,011 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 527.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 6,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on IRDM shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

IRDM stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average of $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. Iridium Communications Inc has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $226.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 20,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $346,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,127,019 shares in the company, valued at $19,531,239.27. This represents a 1.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $524,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 297,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,878.87. The trade was a 11.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,967 shares of company stock valued at $557,406. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

