Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $337.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $337.6667.

SAIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $360.00 to $346.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Saia from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Saia from $371.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Saia from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.57, for a total transaction of $266,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,726.14. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Saia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Saia by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Saia by 6,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $279.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $587.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $291.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.43.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $839.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.06 million. Saia had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.96%.The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

