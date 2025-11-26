Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 35,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 171,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 9.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,902 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $75.05 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $112.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 750.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $347.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.01 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $101,502.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 59,123 shares in the company, valued at $4,262,177.07. The trade was a 2.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $451,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 303,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,359,069.64. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 78,124 shares of company stock valued at $6,344,328 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.