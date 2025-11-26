Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,266,929 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,755,337,000 after acquiring an additional 157,764 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in lululemon athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,010,908 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,418,389,000 after acquiring an additional 162,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in lululemon athletica by 9.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,792,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,356,507,000 after purchasing an additional 394,706 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.0% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,640,217 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,683,000 after purchasing an additional 238,332 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other lululemon athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $109,470.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,754. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of lululemon athletica stock opened at $177.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.13. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of lululemon athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $160.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, thirty have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.