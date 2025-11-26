Quadcap Wealth Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Maripau Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,127,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 140.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VGT opened at $739.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $806.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $756.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $696.89.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

