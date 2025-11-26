Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. $AIG

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,422 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in American International Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 29.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after buying an additional 15,684 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 44,958 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIG opened at $74.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $80.72. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $88.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.51%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AIG. UBS Group lifted their price target on American International Group from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of American International Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of American International Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

