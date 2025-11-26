307,784 Shares in iShares MSCI Poland ETF $EPOL Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,929,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.99% of iShares MSCI Poland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the 1st quarter worth $786,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 186,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.71 and a fifty-two week high of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.21.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

