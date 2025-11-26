Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF $GCOW

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 1,200.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,343 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.40% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,980,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,771,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,477,000 after purchasing an additional 317,745 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,941,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,795,000 after purchasing an additional 284,177 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 188.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 192,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 125,675 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,606,000.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 21.7%

GCOW stock opened at $41.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $39.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

