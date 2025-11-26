Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,734 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $11,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000.

Get Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:PVAL opened at $44.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.24. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th.

(Free Report)

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.