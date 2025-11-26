Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,286 Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF $AIRR

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $9,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ AIRR opened at $97.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $101.70.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.0141 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

