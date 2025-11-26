Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,028,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,303,186,000 after purchasing an additional 893,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,581,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,482,000 after acquiring an additional 706,181 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,050,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,727,000 after purchasing an additional 36,866 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth $370,543,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $342,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $130.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.97. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.58 and a 52-week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,619,780. This trade represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile



Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

