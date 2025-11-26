Coeur Mining, Inc. $CDE Stake Reduced by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its stake in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Coeur Mining by 426.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 207,126 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 18.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 55.1% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 124,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Zacks Research raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Cormark lowered Coeur Mining from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Coeur Mining from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $21.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mitchell J. Krebs sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $1,831,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,197,309 shares in the company, valued at $32,190,576.85. The trade was a 5.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of CDE stock opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.21.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Coeur Mining had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $554.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

