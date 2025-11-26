6,960 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 650.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 39.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory G. Montana bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,464 shares in the company, valued at $247,901.68. This trade represents a 22.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

SNV stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.10. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.97%.The firm had revenue of $612.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.10%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Further Reading

