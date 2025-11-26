Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 12,198 Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 229.9% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 26,983 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 215,058 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after buying an additional 22,766 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 331,549 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $9,970,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 89,862 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81,900 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Clarkson Capital upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 0.6%

FCX stock opened at $41.04 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

