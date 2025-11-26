Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 268.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,676 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 38,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $312.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $285.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.02. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

