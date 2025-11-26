Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $7,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period.

Shares of PAVE opened at $47.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $46.26.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

