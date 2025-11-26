Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCS

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 2,281.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,872,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,751,669 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 2.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $58,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,630.2% in the second quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 7,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0767 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

