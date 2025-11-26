The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,476 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 3,581.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after acquiring an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,231,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,010,859 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $211,805,000 after acquiring an additional 609,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dana S. Deasy purchased 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $178.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,099.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president directly owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,704.96. This trade represents a 1.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $270,003.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,904.96. This represents a 8.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing stock opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.72. The stock has a market cap of $138.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.44. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $128.88 and a 12-month high of $242.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($10.44) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $242.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.09.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

