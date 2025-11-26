RiverFront Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 160.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXN stock opened at $102.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.62. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

