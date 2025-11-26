ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF $RFFC Position Trimmed by RiverFront Investment Group LLC

RiverFront Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:RFFC – Free Report) by 91.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,700 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 1.39% of ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RFFC opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.94. ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.96.

About ALPS Active Equity Opportunity ETF

The RiverFront Dynamic US Flex-Cap ETF (RFFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US stocks selected on the basis of multiple factors such as value, quality, and momentum. RFFC was launched on Jun 7, 2016 and is managed by RiverFront.

