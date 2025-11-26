RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF $SUB

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SUB. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA SUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.49. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.02 and a twelve month high of $107.32.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

