RiverFront Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. $LDOS

RiverFront Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 471.4% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Edward Hull sold 12,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,226,215.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,040.38. The trade was a 32.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.16. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.62. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.62 and a 1 year high of $205.77.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 33.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. Leidos has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.450-11.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LDOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Leidos from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.23.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

