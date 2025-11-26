RiverFront Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in AppLovin Corporation $APP

RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in AppLovin by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,588,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,830,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,594,000 after buying an additional 1,213,536 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,876,000 after buying an additional 992,316 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $198,050,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 61.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,434,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,102,000 after acquiring an additional 544,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APP stock opened at $556.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $609.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.43. The company has a market cap of $187.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 258.49% and a net margin of 51.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 4,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.76, for a total value of $2,518,971.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 191,161 shares in the company, valued at $98,593,197.36. This trade represents a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $97,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,133,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,131,095.72. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 288,284 shares of company stock worth $169,199,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price target on AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $575.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $658.27.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

