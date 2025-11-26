Vanguard Utilities ETF $VPU Shares Acquired by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 39,275.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,290 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $45,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 611,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,373,000 after buying an additional 46,436 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after acquiring an additional 16,842 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 263,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,035 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 178,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,102 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 169,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $192.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.10 and a 200 day moving average of $184.42. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $154.00 and a 1 year high of $203.15.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

