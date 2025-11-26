Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 131,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,364,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMC. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

OMC opened at $72.81 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $105.99.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

